Elon Musk's mother sleeps in a GARAGE because of Elon Musk, here's WHY

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk sleeps in the garage instead of a bedroom when she visits to meet her son Elon Musk. The mother of the richest man in the world, who lives in New York City revealed this in an interview with ‘The Times.' She also opened up her strong relationship with her 51-year-old son. She stated that she sleeps in the garage when she visits to meet her son at his Texas home.

The 71-year-old lady said that despite being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk does not live in a stately, ultra-luxurious home. “I have to sleep in the garage," she said. “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site", she added. She spends the night sleeping in the garage whenever she visits the SpaceX CEO's home in Boca Chica, which also serves as the location of the company's Texas headquarters and Starbase launch site. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 14: Users will make calls or messages without a cellular network, here's HOW)

SpaceX pays Musk's primary residence a $50,000 monthly rent. The residence is close to the Texas facility of SpaceX. Musk began liquidating his real estate holdings after declaring in 2020 that he would give up all physical belongings to devote his life "to Mars and Earth." In May 2020, he made the infamous tweet that he will sell practically all of his material possessions and "own no house." (Also Read: Top 5 reasons to upgrade to Samsung Galaxy Watch5)

Maye stated in the interview that her son has little interest in material items, reiterating the claim made by the Tesla CEO. But Maye acknowledged that, unlike her son, she was not interested in visiting Mars. She would carry out the request if her kids asked her to.

She said Elon "remembered everything he read." He was always picking up new knowledge. He answered all questions with information. She said that then people would call Elon "Internet" because there was no internet back then.

Maye Musk described that period as "horrifying" looking back because the family had persistent financial problems and she frequently worried she wouldn't be able to provide for her children. She recalled how the family only had a one-bedroom apartment and struggled to make ends meet, adding, "There were rough times."