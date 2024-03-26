Advertisement
ERICSSON LAYOFF

Ericsson Announces 1,200 Job Cuts In Sweden Amid Lower Sales

Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company has announced plans to reduce its workforce by 1,200 jobs in Sweden. This decision comes in response to decreased orders and caution expressed by mobile service providers, as reported by Bloomberg.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As one of the largest suppliers of 5G networking equipment globally, Ericsson AB intends to trim expenses by downsizing facilities and limiting consultant usage. In a statement the company stated that they plan to optimize operations and are currently in discussions with unions regarding the workforce reductions. (Also Read: Digital Markets Act: EU Starts Probe Into Apple, Meta, Google Under New Digital Law)

In addition, Ericsson remains committed to implementing its strategy aimed at attaining greater growth and meeting long-term margin goals. This involves maintaining a leadership position in mobile networks while strategically expanding into the enterprise sector. (Also Read: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Price Cuts In India On Flipkart, Starting At Rs 56,999)

According to its annual report for 2023, released earlier this month, the employee count decreased to 99,952 from 105,529. This decline was primarily linked to efforts aimed at reducing costs.

The job cuts amount to approximately 8.6 percent of the Swedish workforce at the close of 2023. This reduction occurs amidst challenges faced by European telecom equipment manufacturers Ericsson and Nokia Oyj, who are striving to recover from a slowdown in expenditure within the mobile services sector.

