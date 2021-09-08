Facebook, Ray-Ban to unveil smart glasses on September 9: Check features, launch details

New Delhi: Facebook and Ray-Ban appear to be all set to lift the curtains from the much-awaited smart glasses that the two brands are manufacturing in collaboration for several months.

The luxury eyewear company’s website suggests that the smart glasses will be finally unveiled on September 9, giving a sneak-peak to what has been cooking in the social media giant’s technology labs for years now.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared the teaser of the Smart Glasses on his official Twitter account. Facebook VP of AR and VR, Andrew Bosworth has also shared the same teaser from his Twitter account, aiming to create hype with the launch.

Netizens awaiting the launch can pre-register now on Ray-Ban’s website to receive the release notification in their mailboxes. However, the glasses are expected to be available for sale later this year.

With the launch of smart glasses, Facebook is aiming to double down on its efforts on Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies. However, this isn’t going to be the first VR product by Facebook since the tech giant already sells Oculus-branded VR branded in select geographies.

Features of Facebook, Ray-Ban smart glasses

The smart glasses are expected to sport Ray-Ban branding and could be launched with a classic Ray-Ban frame. The glasses are expected to offer several VR features that might make VR glasses look more friendly.

At present, the VR boxes are huge and block the vision of the person wearing them. Facebook's VR glasses might completely change our perception about VRs, taking a giant leap into the future.

The smart glasses are expected to come with voice recognition, pairing options, and probably with a voice assistant too. Previously, a Bloomberg report had pointed out that Facebook's smartglasses won't feature "the kind of digital overlay technology that is associated with augmented reality, according to hardware chief Andrew Bosworth."