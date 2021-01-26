FAU-G set to launch on Republic Day: All you need to know about the game

The wait for FAU-G action game will finally end as it is set to release on the 72nd Republic Day. As per reports, the game will initially be available for Android users and the developers will soon release the same for iPhone users.

Many claim FAU-G as an alternative to famous PUBG Mobile, which has been banned in India following the rising tensions between the two nations. The mobile game along with several other Chinese apps were banned last year.

Before the game is released, let’s take a quick look at what is FAU-G, how to download FAU-G, devices that will support FAU-G, and how to pre-register the FAU-G game, and all other details right here.

What is FAU-G

FAU-G is an action game that has been developed by a Bengaluru based company called nCore Games, founded by Vishal Gondal. The game will initially be launched in story mode, and other gaming modes such as multiplayer, and others will be available via updates.

How to download FAU-G

FAU-G will be available on the Google Play store, and the game can directly be downloaded from the app store. The first version of the game will be more compatible for high-end and mid-range smartphones. The company will soon release a Lite version of the game for budget phone users across the country.

Devices that will support FAU-G

As mentioned earlier, the FAU-G game will be first available for Android users. It can be downloaded from Play Store. For iPhone users, the action game will be available later this year.

How to pre-register FAU-G

The pre-registration for the same started on November 30 on Google Play Store. You can still pre-register the game by heading over to the Play store. If you do register Play store will notify you as soon as the game releases. For more details