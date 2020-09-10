हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FB to introduce separate section for reported chats in Messenger

FB to introduce separate section for reported chats in Messenger

San Francisco: Facebook is reportedly planning to introduce a separate section for reported chats in Messenger that will give users more control over the kind of experience they end up having on the platform.

The update that involves a separate section for reported chats has been spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, reports Digital Information World.

According to the report, the upcoming feature will also generate a lot of useful data that can help the social network enforce its community guidelines and turn its social media platform into a much more positive space.

In addition, it will be also useful for users who are trying to find a way in which they can end up keeping some kind of a record of chats that they were forced to report.

Facebook recently introduced new privacy features like App Lock in Messenger that will help users prevent others from accessing their private messages.

App Lock adds another layer of security to private messages.

App Lock, present in the new privacy settings section, will use device's privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app.

