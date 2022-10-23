Festive dhamaka for OnePlus users! OnePlus 10T now supports 5G service, here's how to activate

New Delhi: Users of the OnePlus 10T in India have begun receiving the Jio 5G support update from OnePlus. The manufacturer of smartphones has just released OxygenOS 12 A.10, an update to the firmware that brings it to CPH2413 11 A.10. Jio is now supported by the upgrade for the 5G network on the gadget.

Recall that on October 1 at the 6th India Mobile Congress, 5G network service was introduced in the nation. Right now, Jio and Airtel have launched their 5G networks in a few cities all over the nation. Vodafone Idea hasn't yet made a 5G service announcement.

In announcing the update on a community forum, OnePlus states that Jio 5G will be implemented starting on Monday, October 24. This is because cooperation with carriers is required for 5G adoption. Although Jio 5G is included with this version, it is currently unavailable. After this date, Jio carrier users can test out this feature after installing the update, it was added.

Navigate to the settings app on your Oneplus 10T to install the most recent firmware. Check to check if the update appears on top of the screen by tapping on About Device right away. Tap the Download button to see if your device can download it. This OTA will be incremental as usual. A limited portion of customers will receive the OTA today, and in the coming days, it will be more widely distributed.

The OnePlus 10T's most recent software update adds support for the Jio 5G network. The update also includes the October security patch for Android. the release's changelog also includes the system, network and display.