Flipkart Big Bachat Sale: iPhone 15 Receives Huge Price Cut In India - Check Discounted Price

New Delhi: Many of us dream of owning an iPhone but the high cost often makes it seem out of reach. If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 15, this might be the perfect time to buy. Flipkart's Big Bachat Sale is live until July 7th, offering great deals that could make your dream a reality.

Flipkart is offering major discounts on the entire Apple iPhone 15 lineup. During the Big Bachat Days which is live until July 7th, you can find discounts on all four models on the iPhone 15 series. This includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Price Cut:

The standard Apple iPhone 15 is usually priced at Rs 79,990. However, during Flipkart's Big Bachat Days sale you can get it for just Rs 64,000 with 18 per cent discount. This means you'll save almost Rs 15,000 off the original price.

iPhone 15 Bank Offers:

To make the deal even better, there are various bank and exchange offers available. You can get an additional Rs 1,000 discount on selected net banking transactions, including UPI, bringing the price down to Rs 63,999.

iPhone 15 Specs:

The Apple iPhone 15, released in September last year features a 6.1-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a sharp pixel density of 460 ppi. It's powered by Apple's A16 Bionic processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. Plus, the iPhone 15 supports wireless charging for added convenience.