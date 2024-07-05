New Delhi: Work pressure is a common issue for humans but in a surprising turn of events it’s now affecting robots too. Yes, you read that right. The incident which occurred last Thursday around 4 pm has left the community both bewildered and grieving. A robot civil servant employed by the Gumi City Council in South Korea has sparked a national debate following what many are referring to as the country’s first “robot suicide”.

The robot, known as the 'Robot Supervisor,' was found lying at the bottom of a stairwell between the first and second floors of the council building. As observed by the witnesses, robot was exhibiting odd behaviour, "circling in one spot as if something was there," before its unfortunate fall.

The exact cause of the fall is still being investigated, and a city council official mentioned that "Pieces have been collected and will be analysed by the company."

The robot was officially part of the city hall staff and had been diligently assisting with daily document deliveries, city promotion and providing information to local residents. Developed by Bear Robotics, a California-based startup known for robot-waiter technology. This robot operated from 9 am to 6 pm and even had its own civil service officer card. Unlike typical models confined to one floor, the Gumi City Council's robot could independently call elevators and move between different floors.

For now, the Gumi City Council has chosen not to replace their fallen robotic colleague. This tragic event has prompted them to temporarily halt their plans for further robot adoption. The reported suicide of the robot has ignited conversations in local media and online communities. Many people are questioning the workload and the factors leading up to the incident.