Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 To Start On THIS Date: Check Offers, And More Details

New Delhi: As the festive season is approaching soon, the online retailer Flipkart is all set to begin the Big Billion Days sale shortly. The website has announced that numerous well-known products, like the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F54, Pixel 7a, and more, would be lowered during the forthcoming Flipkart sale. Although the e-commerce giant has not yet disclosed the sale date.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023

The event, which Flipkart has promised to hold, would feature significant price reductions on a number of phones. It is important to note that every year, a month before Diwali, Flipkart holds a large sale to provide customers with better phone and electrical offers weeks before the festival celebration.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Smartphones

Smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy F54, iPhone 13, Pixel 7a, Poco X5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A34, Poco F5, Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo Reno 10, Motorola Edge 40, Motorola G54, Samsung Galaxy F13, and more are likely to get significant offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhones

Despite not mentioning the iPhone 14 specifically, the teaser website indicates that there will be a bargain on iPhones and displays the iPhone 13 in the Apple deal area. The remaining information is not yet known.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Teaser

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale's teaser website verifies the names of the phones that would be discounted but does not specify the specific deals. Given that Flipkart has specified dates for when each smartphone brand deal would be featured on the website, the precise price information for these 5G phone bargains is anticipated to be made public in roughly 10 days.