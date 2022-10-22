Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 ends tomorrow: From Nothing Phone to Samsung S22+, big discounts unveiled

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 part 2 which commenced on October 19 will conclude tomorrow. The second part of the sale came after the Big Diwali Sale between October 11 to October 16 gained huge popularity. This year, Flipkart unveiled back-to-back sales right from the start of its Big Billion Days sale on September 23rd. The e-commerce retailer came out with the Big Dussehra sale and the Big Diwali Sale followed. Under the Diwali sale 2022, Flipkart is offering several discounts on a range of smartphones and in this article, we will tell you about offers available on popular premium devices:

Nothing Phone 1 5G: The Nothin Phone 1, 8GB/128 GB is listed for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart and after all the discounts, the smartphone will be available for Rs 26,999, showed the Diwali sale promotion page put up by the e-commerce retailer. The effective price is achieved after incorporating discounts offered on SBI credit/debit cards for EMI transactions.

Google pixel 6a: Flipkart has listed 6GB/128GB variant of the Google Pixel 6a at Rs 34,199. Since the SBI card discounts are applicable on the purchase of the phone, it can be availed at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. Apart from this, the Bank is also offering an exchange value of up to Rs 18,500 on the old smartphones.

Samsung S21 FE 5G: The 8GB/128 GB smartphone is priced at Rs 35,999 on Flipkart. However, after applying all discounts and offers, the smartphone will be available at an effective price of Rs 32,999. An exchange value of Rs 18,500 is also applicable in case the phone is purchased through an exchange.

Realme GT Neo 3T: The smartphone gets a better discount of around Rs 5000 as its 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999. After the applicable discounts including Rs 2000 off on Debit and Credit cards, 10% off up to Rs 2000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, the effective price of the smartphone is reduced to Rs 20,999, showed the Flipkart website.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G (Green, 128 GB): Another premium smartphone from Samsung is priced at Rs 59,999 after the discounts. The smartphone was launched in February this year priced at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 88,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. So, effectively, the price has been reduced by Rs 25,000 under the Diwali sale.