Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: From iPhone 14 To Moto Edge 50 Pro; Check Top 5 Deals

New Delhi: As we are heading towards summer, the e-commerce giant Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is set to take place from May 3 to May 9. Flipkart advertises exciting offers on smartphones, electronics, and other items.

To grab consumers' attention, the e-commerce giant has launched Early Bird Surprise Deals on its platforms. In multiple product categories, various offers have been revealed, including deals on the iPhone 14, Apple iPad 10th Gen, Samsung Tab S9 Series, Moto Edge 50 Pro, and iPhone 12, which caught our attention.

iPhone 14:

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days early-bird sale, you can grab the high-end iPhone 14 128GB model for just Rs 55,999. Plus, take advantage of enticing deals available on select bank cards. With the special Citi-branded Credit Card offer, including EMI transactions, you can snag the smartphone for an unbeatable price of Rs 52,749. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A25 Smartphone Receives Price Cut In India; Check New Price, Specs)

Adding further, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can avail themselves of a flat 5 per cent cashback of Rs 2,800 on the premium smartphone. Meanwhile, consumers using the OneCard can get a flat Rs 2,250 discount with EMI transactions. After applying the discounts, the price of the smartphone is brought down to an effective price of Rs 53,749.

Samsung S23 Series:

Under this sale, the S23 series of smartphones will be available for purchase for under Rs 45,000 after applying the relevant bank offers.

Apple iPad 10th Gen:

Apple's tablet will be available for under Rs 30,000 after offers on the website. However, the iPad 10th Gen is currently available at a starting price of Rs 36,900.

iPhone 12:

The premium smartphone with a 64GB storage variant will be offered at Rs 40,999. There are several bank offers on the iPhone 12 which further reduce the cost of the premium smartphone. Consumers using the Citi Bank card can avail themselves of a flat Rs 2,250 discount when paid through EMI transaction. Now, the final price of the iPhone 12 stands at Rs 38,749.

Moreover, consumers using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can get a flat 5 percent cashback of Rs 2,050, which brings the effective purchase price down to Rs 38,949. Consumers using the OneCard can enjoy the benefit of a Rs 1,500 discount with EMI transactions, bringing the effective price to Rs 39,499. (Also Read: Realme C65 5G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Boost Engine; Check Specs, Bank Discount)

Moto Edge 50 Pro:

The IP68-rated handset will be up for grabs for under Rs 28,000 after offers on the site. Moreover, the company's Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be available for under Rs 20,000 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale after offers.