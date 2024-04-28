Advertisement
Realme C65 5G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Boost Engine; Check Specs, Bank Discount

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 10:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Realme C65 5G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Boost Engine; Check Specs, Bank Discount Image Credit: Realme/Official Website

New Delhi: Realme has launched the Realme C65 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The 4G variant of the same model was introduced in select Asian countries earlier this month.  The newly launched smartphone comes with an AI Boost Engine. It comes in two colour options: Feather Green and Glowing Black.

The Realme C65 5G is offered in three variants with different storage and RAM configurations: 4GB RAM+64GB, 4GB RAM+128GB and 6GB RAM+128GB. The Chinese manufacturer claims that the phone has an AnTuTu score of more than 400,000. 

Notably, the 4G variant of the Realme C65 model was introduced in select Asian countries earlier this month. The company offers  2 years of OS updates and 3 years of Android security patches. (Also Read: Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Pro 5i Laptop In India With TUV Eyesafe Certification; Check Price, Specs)

Realme C65 5G Price, Availability And Bank Discount: 

For the base 4GB+64GB model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 10,499. The 4GB RAM+128G variant is available at Rs 11,499, while the  6GB+128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 12,499. Consumers can buy the Realme C65 5G smartphone via Realme website and Flipkart. Moreover, the smartphone is also available from April 26 to April 30. Consumers can avail up to Rs 1,000 discount via HDFC, Axis, SBI and other cards. 

Realme C65 5G Specifictions: 

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 625nit. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The IP54-rated smartphone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. For Connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70x 5G Launched In India With Android 14; Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Offers)

In the camera department, the handset packs a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor, which is assisted by an auxiliary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an  8MP OmniVision sensor for selfies and video calls.  

