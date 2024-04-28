Samsung Galaxy A25 Smartphone Receives Price Cut In India; Check New Price, Specs

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy A25, which was launched in December last year, has received a price cut in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It comes in Blue, Yellow and Blue Black colour options.

For the 8GB+128GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 26,999, while the 8GB+256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 29,999, respectively. Both the variants have suffered a price cut of Rs 3,000 each. After the price cut, customers can buy the 8GB+128GB base model at Rs 23,999. The 8GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy A25 Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy A25 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset. (Also Read: Oppo A60 Smartphone With Android 14 And Snapdragon 680 Chip Launched; Check Price And Specs)

The handset ships with the Android 14 operating system with the company's One UI 6.0 overlay. It is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup which features a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: Realme C65 5G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Boost Engine; Check Specs, Bank Discount)

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking.