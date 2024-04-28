Advertisement
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy A25 Smartphone Receives Price Cut In India; Check New Price, Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A25 ships with the Android 14 operating system with the company's One UI 6.0 overlay.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy A25 Smartphone Receives Price Cut In India; Check New Price, Specs Image Credit: Samsung (Official Website)

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy A25, which was launched in December last year, has received a price cut in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It comes in Blue, Yellow and Blue Black colour options. 

For the 8GB+128GB base model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 26,999, while the 8GB+256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 29,999, respectively. Both the variants have suffered a price cut of Rs 3,000 each. After the price cut, customers can buy the  8GB+128GB base model at Rs 23,999. The 8GB+256GB carries a price tag of Rs Rs 26,999. 

Samsung Galaxy A25 Specifications: 

The Samsung Galaxy A25 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset comes with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset. (Also Read: Oppo A60 Smartphone With Android 14 And Snapdragon 680 Chip Launched; Check Price And Specs)

The handset ships with the Android 14 operating system with the company's One UI 6.0 overlay. It is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup which features a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: Realme C65 5G Smartphone Launched In India With AI Boost Engine; Check Specs, Bank Discount)

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident
DNA Video
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?