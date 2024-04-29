Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G With First Dual-Chip Smartphone Launched; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix has unveiled the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G smartphone in Saudi Arabia ahead of its forthcoming launch in India. The newly launched smartphone will be available in three colour options: Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver, and Mecha Blue.

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G Price:

The Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G comes in an 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model and is listed for SAR 1,299 (roughly Rs 28,897). However, the company haven't disclosed the pricing details and India launch of the smartphone yet.

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate processor paired with Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. It also has a Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming display chipset. Hence, the smartphone is the brand's first dual-chip smartphone. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2a) Gets New Colour Variant Exclusively In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

The phone ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14. In the camera department, the smartphone packs a 108MP OIS-enabled Samsung HM6 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It houses a 2MP macro sensor with a mini LED. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP sensor at the front.

It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging technology. For connectivity, the IP54-rated smartphone supports NFC, GPS and USB Type-C. It also houses a Super Macro, Panorama modes, dual speaker with sound by JBL, and a fingerprint sensor. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: From iPhone 14 To Moto Edge 50 Pro; Check Top 5 Deals)