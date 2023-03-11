Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Today; Apple iPhone 14 Is Coming At Its Lowest Ever Price Since Launch With 17% Off

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 14 is coming at its lowest price about Rs 65,999 with 17% off in Flipkart big saving days sale, which has started now. It's a good chance to buy the iPhone 14 model of 128GB ROM. The Flipkart sale is live and will be available till March 15, 2023. Customers can get good discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, clothes, utensils, footwears, furniture, more. Buyers can get instant 10% discounts on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also exchange offers for iPhone 14 up to Rs 20,000 with 1 year warranty for phone and 6 months warranty for In-Box accessories. The colour options available are purple, blue, midnight, and starlight.

The newly launched Apple iPhone 14 in Yellow colour is coming at Rs 72,999 with 8% off. It has the same feature but with the new colour option.

Apple iPhone 14 Specs

The basic variant of iPhone 14 with 128GB ROM is coming at Rs 65,999, the lowest price since the launch last year. The device comes with 15.49 (6.1-inch) super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic chip and 6 core processor.

Speaking to the specs of camera, the device has dual camera setup of 12MP + 12MP. It also has 12MP front camera.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Both the iPhones have almost similar specifications as well.

Apple Launches New Yellow Colour For iPhone 14

Apple launched a new yellow colour option for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, expanding the available options for this spring. The yellow 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specs

It is coming at Rs 1,22,999 with 5% off. It is available in deep purple, gold, space black, and silver. It sports 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, triple camera setup of 48MP+12MP+12MP, A16 Bionic chip, 6 core processor and 12MP front camera.