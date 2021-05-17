Flipkart Electronics Sale: Moto G10 Power, Galaxy F62, Realme X7 5G sold at lower price

E-commerce platform Flipkart has come up with Electronics Sale where they are giving attractive discounts on smartphones until May 21. The smartphones that have got massive discounts include Realme phones, Motorola, and Samsung phones. These deals don’t tag along with T&Cs.

Check the list of smartphones that are sold at discounted rates:

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is sold at a discounted rate of Rs 26,999 and it comes with 5G connectivity.

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 in the Flipkart sale. It has a Dimensity 800U chip for fast performance and 5G connectivity. It also gets Realme’s 50W fast charging solution and an AMOLED display.

Moto G10 Power

Moto G10 Power has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 and after that, it is priced at Rs 8,999 and it is equipped with a 48MP quad camera setup.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 in the Flipkart sale. It has got the most high-end specs – Snapdragon 865 chip, 5G support, 65W fast charging support, 90Hz display and an appealing design.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is sold at a discounted rate of Rs 17,999 on Flipkart. It has a 7000mAh battery to take care of the power needs and an Exynos 9825 chip.

Moto Razr 5G

The foldable smartphone Moto Razr 5G is sold at a discounted rate of Rs 89,999 on Flipkart.

