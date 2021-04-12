Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: iPhone 11 at just Rs 48,999, check deals on other smartphones

New Delhi: Flipkart is back with yet another sale offering tons of offers on several flagship and premium high-end smartphones. The Flipkart Flagship Sale kicks off on April 12. We have curated a special sneak peek of the best deals here:

Bringing cheer to Apple lovers, the price of the Apple iPhone 11, which is currently retailing at Rs 54,990, will get slashed to Rs 48,999 during the upcoming sale.

In another good news for Apple fans, the price of one of the company's best selling smartphones, the iPhone XR, will get slashed to Rs 39,999.

Meanwhile, LG Wing's price will drop to Rs 29,999. The dual-screen smartphone that is packed with a Snapdragon 765G processor was launched in India at a price of Rs 69,990

Samsung Galaxy F62 will sell at Rs 19,499 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. The smartphone has a massive battery back up, thanks to a 7000 mAh battery. It also comes with Exynos 9825 processor, which is also used in Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 10 series.

Meanwhile, the recently launched OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will sell at Rs 35,990 during the sale. Speaking of 5G devices, Realme X50 Pro 5G price will retail at Rs 31,999. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC chip.

Coming to an affordable flagship, iQOO 3 that is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC will be available at Rs 24,999 during the Flipkart Flagship Fest sale.

The price of the Xiaomi Mi 10T series, which includes Mi10T and Mi 10T Pro, will get slashed to Rs 25,499 when clubbed with several offers. The smartphone was launched last year and has remained a top seller in the category.

Asus Rog Phone 3, one of the best gaming smartphones available in the market, will sell at Rs 41,999 during Flipkart's feast.