Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Begins: Check Top Deals On Smartphones

New Delhi: In exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts, Flipkart has kicked off its latest Bonanza sale, running until December 6. Following the success of its Diwali sale last month, this new event brings another round of discounts on various smartphones, making it a golden opportunity for those who missed out on previous offers.

Flipkart Sale 2023: Offers On Poco X5 Pro

One standout deal is on the Poco X5 Pro, originally priced at Rs 22,999. Thanks to the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, it's now available at an enticing Rs 18,999, marking a substantial Rs 4,000 discount. (Also Read: Nothing Phone (2) Gets Price Cut: Check The New Rate Of Device)

Notably, this makes the Poco X5 Pro one of the best 5G phones under Rs 20,000, featuring the powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset that is usually found in phones costing between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. (Also Read: Redmi 13C 5G To Launch On December 6: Check Expected Price, Specs, And More)

Flipkart Sale 2023: Offers On Nothing Phone (2)

Another highlight is the Nothing Phone (2), which is now up for grabs at Rs 39,999, down from its launch price of Rs 44,999. That's a flat discount of Rs 5,000, and customers using Canara Bank credit cards can enjoy an additional 10 percent off.

Flipkart Sale 2023: Offers On Samsung Galaxy M14

Samsung Galaxy M14, a budget-friendly option, is listed starting at Rs 13,399 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. With the ongoing bank offers, it becomes an appealing choice for those looking for a quality smartphone under Rs 15,000.

Flipkart Sale 2023: Offers On Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40, recognized as one of the best 5G phones under Rs 30,000, has also received a price cut. Originally priced at Rs 29,999, it's now available at a discounted price of Rs 26,999.

Flipkart Sale 2023: Offers On Redmi 12C

For budget-conscious buyers, the Redmi 12C is a steal at Rs 6,799. These are just a few highlights, and Flipkart is offering several other enticing deals during this Bonanza sale. It's advisable to check out the platform for the full array of discounts on various smartphones.