Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022: Check dates, discounts and offers

New Delhi: Homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced its end of season sale (EOSS) event. The company said that the Flipkart End Of Season Sale will bring cheer and festivities to millions of customers as close to 200,000 sellers, and more than 10,000 brands come together to bring a wide selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.

The Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 begins on June 10, 2022 and will go on till June 17. The Flipkart End Of Season Sale 2022 will see the introduction of 24X7 live commerce for the first time on the Flipkart app, offering customers a wide selection to choose from as they look at refreshing their wardrobes.

"In line with customer demand, the event is bringing together a wide variety of styles in casual wear, ethnic wear, formal and seasonal wear including footwear, men's and women's apparel, fashion and travel accessories and kidswear. While the event is open for all Sellers and Brands to participate, some of the top brands participating this season include home-grown D2C brands such as Being Human, Ruf & Tuf, Campus, Cultsport, Urbanic, Hershienbox and Mokobara, Fubar, AAdi, Krassa and The Kapas, ethnic wear brands such as Libas, Biba, MAX, activewear brands including Nike, PUMA, Adidas, HRX, Fastrack. Brands including Peter England, Blackberrys, Arrow, and Woodland will feature in the formalwear selection and Allen Solly, Jack and Jones and Crocs, will feature in the kids' wear section," Flipkart said.

In order to serve customers from metros and from emerging tier 3, tier 4 towns, Flipkart has introduced Fashion TV, a 24X7 live commerce feature that will enable sellers and hundreds of brands and influencers to interact with customers in real-time.