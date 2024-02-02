Flipkart Set to Introduce Same-Day Delivery In 20 Cities Starting February

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it is gearing to roll out same day delivery of products across multiple categories in metro and non-metros cities.

Same-day delivery services will be extended to 20 Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri, and Vijayawada.

Individuals desiring to utilize the same-day delivery service must make their orders by 1 pm, and the items will be dispatched to their location before midnight (12 am). Orders placed after 1 pm will be delivered the next day.

The program is launching in February and will gradually expand over the coming months to reach a larger customer base throughout the country.

"Considering that customers not just from metro cities but non-metros cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide the same day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction," Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business, said Flipkart Group.

He further added "We will further scale it in the months to come, to include more cities and more categories, including large appliances, to delight the customers,".

As per the company's statement, this endeavor aims to help customers receive their orders, including mobile phones, fashion items, beauty products, lifestyle products, books, home appliances, and electronics, on the very same day.

The e-commerce giant also highlighted substantial investments in the infrastructure and transportation essential for expanding same-day delivery services to various cities, facilitated by an expanding network of fulfillment centers.