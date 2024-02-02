New Delhi: Vivo has recently announced substantial price reductions for its Y27 and T2 5G models. With the price cuts in effect from February 1, the Y27 and T2 5G smartphones are now poised to offer an enticing combination of features and affordability making them more accessible to a wider audience of smartphone enthusiasts.

Vivo Y27: Price Drop Offer Details

The Vivo Y27 which was originally priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has undergone a significant price reduction and is now offered at Rs 11,999. The company is providing a cashback of Rs 1,000 for transactions made using SBI, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank cards.. This revised pricing came into effect on February 1 and is applicable for purchase on both Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store. (Also Read: Xiaomi Shares Leica Partnership Teaser; Reports Hint At Likely Xiaomi 14 Series Launch In India --Details)

Vivo T2 5G: Price Drop Offer Details

The Vivo T2 5G has received a price reduction of Rs 3,000 for both its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model. These storage options are now priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. These updated prices came into effect on February 1 and are applicable for purchase on both Flipkart and the Vivo India e-store. (Also Read: Apple Vision Pro Launched On February 2nd; Check Out The Features)

Vivo Y27: Specs And Features

The Vivo Y27 comes up with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display. For a seamless performance, it is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The device features a 50 MP main camera for photography enthusiasts. Notably, it houses a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 44 W fast charging support.

Vivo T2 5G: Specs and Features

The Vivo T2 5G includes a 6.38-inch AMOLED display. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor ensuring efficient performance. For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo T2 5G is equipped with a 64 MP main camera sensor. The device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports rapid 44 W fast charging.

With the price cut on both of these devices, Vivo seeks to meet the requirements of budget-conscious users and those looking for high-performance smartphones. The reduced prices of the Y27 and T2 5G enhance their competitiveness in the mid-range smartphone market.