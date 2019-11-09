close

Free Roku app now available on Apple Watch

Free Roku app now available on Apple Watch

San Francisco: Roku has announced a new version of its remote control app which will allow a user to control their devices via Apple Watch.

The Roku app on the Apple Watch would allow a user to launch channels on their TV by tapping the watch screen, with the channels listed in order of most recently watched, the company said in a statement.

One can also use voice search via the watch by tapping the voice icon inside the Roku app.

Lastly, the Roku app for Apple Watch can be used to signal a lost Roku remote and it will play an audible chime so one can find it.

All these features will be familiar to a user who has already used the Roku remote for smartphones.

The new Roku app for the Apple Watch can be installed from the updated iPhone app, version 6.1.3.

One might need to manually install from the Watch app if automatic installs are turned off.

 

