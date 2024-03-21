Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 Instant Camera Launches in India; Check Price And Features

New Delhi: Fujifilm India unveiled its newest offering Instax Mini 99 instant camera on Thursday. This is a latest addition to their lineup of Instax analog instant cameras that prints out physical images immediately after capture.

“Aligned with our Group Philosophy of Giving our World More Smiles’, we are thrilled to welcome INSTAX MINI 99 to India as our first launch since unveiling of our new group philosophy.”Koji Wada, The managing director of Fujifilm India said in a statement.

He further added “We are excited to witness the joyful opportunities that this new product will capture and continue to give smiles to our users and memories to cherish. Truly an embodiment of our group purpose – We hope and believe that this product will spread more smiles in our world.”

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99: Price and Availability

The Fujifilm Instax 99 will be priced at Rs 20,999 upon its release on April 4th. It will be accessible for purchase on Instax.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and various other online platforms, as well as through prominent physical stores.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99: Features

The Instax Mini 99 brings several unique features to the Instax line, including a Color Effect Dial with six distinct effects: Faded Green, Warm Tone, Light Blue, Soft Magenta, Sepia, and Light Leak.

Apart from the fresh additions, the Instax Mini 99 also includes features from its previous version. These include Landscape, Macro, and Indoor modes with improved image quality, a Sports mode for capturing fast-moving subjects, and a Self Timer for group photos. Users can also experiment with light using shooting modes such as Bulb and Double Exposure.

Alongside the unveiling of the Instax Mini 99, Fujifilm introduces new print films called Photo Slide. These films aim to enhance the visual appeal of photographs, providing an added aesthetic dimension to the captured images.