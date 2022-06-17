New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 17, 2022

AN3CIK5XSBST

ME5866OGLPQZ

BMTMP22W30Z7

QWOLSE9U86B

AO02ZLKJDPGV

7L5Z3DHOS8YJ

8JQT2WZEUNKF

C24INWB3YFPD

FU5OPKTT56LP

RNTW4A2TMCVU

O8YOP7BZ150T

Q1RC5NPZ2C2F

66QSZD5ZEMHH

O1W9PGX13WO8

POE12EY41QCS

LXXEP7XZQ5KT

UV1QN0QGG9OB

K1KK7Y7RN1FT

E5VD23639TTJ

DFL6QE534M5O

6J40XMCIVNBZ

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 17 June 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)