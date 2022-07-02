New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale action game in which participants enter the battlefield with only one winner at the end. It's an improved version of Garena Free Fire. The Indian authorities prohibited PUBG in the same way that it banned Garena Free Fire, although gamers can still use Garena Free Fire Max. The game has been withdrawn from the App Store, but it is still available on Google Play.

Players can choose their starting position in the game, as well as buy weapons and resources to expand their battlefield. It has received the most internet downloads from the Play Store and App Store. It was created by 111 Dots Studio and has 50 participants competing in 10-minute rounds. Read More: OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India at a starting price of Rs 28,999: Check features, specs and more

The producers of 111 Dots company are constantly upgrading numerous alpha-numeric codes to assist gamers in receiving free goodies on a daily basis. Players can unlock specific steps and earn various reward points by entering these codes. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 1 July: Check website, steps to redeem

Check out this page for a step-by-step guide on how to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes.

Here’s how to redeem codes:

The official website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Gamers can then use their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs to log in.

The gamers can then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field before clicking the confirm button to proceed.

Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for double-checking. Click the 'OK' button.

Once the codes have been properly redeemed, gamers can get their prize via the in-game mail section.

Check out the Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 2:

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF10617KGUF9

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ527Z2P2P

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF9MJ31CXKRG

B6IYCTNH4PV3