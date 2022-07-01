New Delhi: OnePlus Nord 2T is now available in India, with a starting price of Rs 28,999. The new OnePlus phone comes with a little improvement over its predecessor. The Nord 2T's specifications are quite identical to those of the original Nord 2 smartphone, with only two key differences. It contains a new MediaTek chip, and the manufacturer has added support for faster charging speeds.

OnePlus promises three years of significant Android OS and security updates for its new mid-range 5G handset. The OnePlus Nord 2T ships with Android 12 out of the box, which means that Android 13 and Android 14 will be available in the future. Read More: OnePlus Nord 2T India launch today: Check expected price, features, camera and more

OnePlus Nord 2T was announced in the Rs 30,000 pricing range, which is already crowded with so many options. These include the Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, and the Samsung Galaxy A52s, among others. It is expected to bring more customers due to its 80W fast charging capabilities, HDR10+ AMOLED panel, dual speakers, and a decent MediaTek chip. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 1 July: Check website, steps to redeem

The OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at Rs 28,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is also a Rs 33,999 model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone will be available to interested buyers on July 5.

In terms of specifications, the new OnePlus Nord phone has a 6.43-inch display with Full HD+ quality. The gadget sports an AMOLED display that refreshes at 90Hz rather than 120Hz. It also boasts HDR 10+ certification, allowing customers to watch high-quality material on this mid-range smartphone.

A new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset powers the device. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. This one lacks a 5,000mAh battery in favour of a 4,500mAh battery. The tablet has compatibility for 80W charging, which is a plus. Currently, OnePlus only supports 80W fast chargers with the 10R smartphone. In India, the same phone costs Rs 38,999.

According to the company, the supplied charger would provide a full charge in roughly 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS capability. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. A 32-megapixel camera with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) capability on the front captures stabilised videos.