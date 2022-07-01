New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Max is a popular multiplayer online battle royale action-adventure game among internet gamers. The game's massive popularity among online gamers can be attributed to its high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay, constant updates, and redemption vouchers.

The Garena Free Fire Max lets players customize game elements such as pets, characters, gloo barriers, and weaponry by using diamonds and in-game events. Players can also choose from hundreds of skins for various game components. Read More: Bank Holidays July 2022: Is July 1 a bank holiday? Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check dates before visiting bank branches in July

The company releases redemption codes on a regular basis, which gamers can use to unlock additional characters, skins, weaponry, and other in-game features. Free Fire redemption codes are unique to each server. Here are the Garena Free Fire Max July 1 redeem codes to help you get the most out of the game. Read More: New Wage Code: Paid Leave rules, 12 hour work-week, lesser in hand salary, higher PF and gratuity, here is all you want to know about the new Labour laws

Check out the Garena Free Fire Max codes:

FV89-SB54-IH9Y

R65T-DF32-GV12

DB09-WJ34-J5T6

YM75-H05B-18UV

FX7B-S8NE-JU94

R8FG-VBN3-MDJR

2K56-TYIH-48B7

UY16-VD5S-7WR3

F4GR-5HTG-JHIB

8U7V-Y6T5-SRFW

V3BG-ARHN-5TJY

KHIN-87B6-VT5D

Here’s how to redeem codes:

Login to the official Garena Free Fire redemption site.

Enter your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID to access the portal.

In the designated text box, enter a redeem code.

To receive free rewards in your gaming account, click the 'Ok' button.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)