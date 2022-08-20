New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale action game in which players enter the battlefield with only one winner at the end. It's an improved version of Garena Free Fire. The Indian government banned PUBG in the same way that it banned Garena Free Fire, but players can still use Garena Free Fire Max.

The game has been removed from the App Store, but it is still available on Google Play.

Players can choose their starting position in the game, as well as acquire weapons and supplies to expand their battlefield. It has received the most internet downloads from the Play Store and App Store. It was created by 111 Dots Studio and features 50 players competing in 10-minute rounds.

Every day, the 111 Dots studio's developers update a large number of alpha-numeric codes to assist players in receiving free rewards. Players can unlock specific steps and gain a variety of reward points by using these codes.

Here’s how to redeem codes:

The official website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Following that, players can sign in with their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

The players can then copy and paste the redemption codes into the text box and proceed by clicking the confirm button.

An additional dialogue box will appear for verification following the confirmation. Click "OK."

Once the codes have been successfully redeemed, players can pick up their prize in the in-game mail area.

Note: The points won't work for guest accounts, and the codes won't be credited for 24 hours.

Check the Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 20:

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X