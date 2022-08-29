NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 29 August: Here’s how to get FF rewards

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 29, 2022 

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCLY4LNC4B

XUW3FNK7AV8N

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSGM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFBCZD9RDP44

B61YCTNH4PV3

FFPLNZUWMALS

SARG886AV5GR

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCLQ6S7W25

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 29, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

 

