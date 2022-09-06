New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

(ALSO READ: Want to get blue tick on Instagram? Follow THIS simple formula)

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

(ALSO READ: Samsung users’ personal data leaked in a massive data breach)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 1, 2022

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 1, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)