Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-booking in India, token amount and other details

"Samsung also announced that customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series in India by paying a token amount of INR 1999. Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphone through ‘Galaxy S22 Pre-reserve VIP Pass’. Pre-reserved customers will also get a Galaxy Smart Tag worth INR 2699 for free. Customers can pre-reserve Galaxy S22 Series smartphones on Samsung India’s e-Store www.samsung.com and Samsung Shop App," said Samsung.

The Galaxy S22 will launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform in India. All three Galaxy S22 Series smartphones – Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 – will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with an immersive 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 5,000mAh battery housing Android 12 and One UI 4.0 will be available from February 25 in select markets in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM.

Galaxy S22 (6.1-inch) and Galaxy S22+ (6.6-inch) will also be available from February 25 in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold finishes in 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S8 series consists of three Android tablets -- Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant as well as the 12GB + 256GB option. However, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra wil come in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB model.

With IANS Inputs

