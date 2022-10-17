Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 to start again from October 19: Check out offers and discounts on top smartphones

New Delhi: On October 16, Flipkart announced the end of the first phase of the Big Diwali Sale and the start of the second. The second phase of the Big Diwali sale will resume on October 19 and run until October 23 on the platform. This is the third sale event (October 19 to 23) on the e-commerce site, following the Big Billion Days sale (September 23 to September 30) and the Big Diwali Sale Part 1.

During the Big Diwali sale, in addition to already decreased rates, Flipkart customers will be able to take advantage of extra price reductions with the bank offers. There will be momentary price discounts as well as sale bargains like cost-free EMI, free shipping, and an exchange offer on numerous cell phones, appliances, electronics, accessories, and more, similar to the previous phase. (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW)

During the sale event, customers may check out a choice of electronics and other products with SBI card holders currently getting access to a 10 per cent discount on a number of goods. Additionally, Flipkart is giving 10 per cent immediate cashback on Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions. (Also Read: How much RADIATION your smartphone emits? Are you SAFE? Find out by just dialling THIS number)

Members of Flipkart Plus will be able to start shopping earlier. They will have 24 hours head start over other customers in accessing the discounts. On October 18, at midnight, the bargains for Flipkart Plus subscribers will be available.

Deals on a variety of smartphone manufacturers, including Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple iPhone, Xiaomi, Motorola, Google, Infinix, Micromax, and Lava, are promised during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The e-commerce platform has teased several particular bargains on smartphones, including the Realme C33, Poco C31, Oppo K10 5G, and Redmi 10.

In addition to smartphones, Flipkart is giving up to 80 per cent off of electronics and accessories like smartphone screen protectors, cases, and back covers. Additionally, buyers will be able to receive discounts on gaming computers and data storage devices including hard discs and pen drives.

Flipkart is offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on TVs and appliances.