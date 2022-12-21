Get Nothing Phone (1) for FREE! You just need to do THIS, says CEO Carl Pei

New Delhi: Your Christmas could really be mirthful this year, if you are successful at the Twitter contest being held by the founder of consumer electronics brand Nothing. CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei has announced on Twitter that one could get the Nothing Phone (1) for free provided a few conditions are met.

One, Pei said the Twitter user has to comment on his post, while the other condition is that the particular comment should not have any likes. However, after a couple of hours he announced a “plot twist” --stating that the person whose comment is most-liked would also get a brand-new Nothing Phone (1).

One comment with 0 likes will win a Nothing Phone (1). Winner chosen in 24 hrs. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 20, 2022

Plot twist: the comment with the most likes will also win a Phone (1) — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 21, 2022

The smartphone offers the 'Glyph' interface which is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time.

It offers unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs to indicate who's calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

For quieter focus, the Flip to Glyph' feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.

Nothing Phone (1) features a transparent back with a unique design composed of over 400 components, with 100 per cent recycled aluminium frame. Dual-side Gorilla Glass 5 provides toughness, while advanced vibration motors make touch responses life-like in the device, said the company.

The symmetrical bezels and aluminium frame adds elegance, lightness and durability. Nothing OS comes with zero bloatware and a smooth user experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is custom-made to include wireless and reverse charging. The company said that the users can get 18 hours of use with every charge and two days on standby, and it can reach 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes of charge.