topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
NOTHING

Get Nothing Phone (1) for FREE! You just need to do THIS, says CEO Carl Pei

Nothing Phone (1) features a transparent back with a unique design composed of over 400 components, with 100 per cent recycled aluminium frame. Dual-side Gorilla Glass 5 provides toughness, while advanced vibration motors make touch responses life-like in the device, said the company.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Get Nothing Phone (1) for FREE! You just need to do THIS, says CEO Carl Pei

New Delhi: Your Christmas could really be mirthful this year, if you are successful at the Twitter contest being held by the founder of consumer electronics brand Nothing. CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei has announced on Twitter that one could get the Nothing Phone (1) for free provided a few conditions are met.

One, Pei said the Twitter user has to comment on his post, while the other condition is that the particular comment should not have any likes. However, after a couple of hours he announced a “plot twist” --stating that the person whose comment is most-liked would also get a brand-new Nothing Phone (1).

The smartphone offers the 'Glyph' interface which is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time.

It offers unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs to indicate who's calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

For quieter focus, the  Flip to Glyph' feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.

Nothing Phone (1) features a transparent back with a unique design composed of over 400 components, with 100 per cent recycled aluminium frame. Dual-side Gorilla Glass 5 provides toughness, while advanced vibration motors make touch responses life-like in the device, said the company.

The symmetrical bezels and aluminium frame adds elegance, lightness and durability. Nothing OS comes with zero bloatware and a smooth user experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset is custom-made to include wireless and reverse charging. The company said that the users can get 18 hours of use with every charge and two days on standby, and it can reach 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes of charge.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title