Advertisement
NewsTechnology
GIGABYTE

Gigabyte Launches Aorus 49-inch AI-Powered QD-OLED Gaming Monitor In India; Check Price, Specs

The Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ gaming monitor houses an AI-based OLED care algorithm to avoid screen burn issues.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gigabyte Launches Aorus 49-inch AI-Powered QD-OLED Gaming Monitor In India; Check Price, Specs Image Credit: Gigabyte (Official Website)

New Delhi: Taiwanese PC maker Gigabyte has launched the highly anticipated Aorus CO49DQ gaming monitor in India. The company is offering a 3-year warranty that covers potential panel burn-in for its entire QD-OLED gaming monitor lineup including the Aorus CO49DQ. 

The new gaming monitor houses an AI-based OLED care algorithm to avoid screen burn issues. 

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ Price And Availability:

It will be available for purchase online and at authorised Gigabyte dealerships across India for Rs 1,29,000. Consumers can purchase the gaming monitor, starting April 31. Notably, it is a premium monitor, aimed at gamers and professionals. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70x 5G Launched In India With Android 14; Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Offers)

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ Specifications: 

The newly-launched gaming monitor sports a huge 49-inch extra-wide curved QD-OLED display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that the ultra-wide screen on the gaming monitor is equivalent to two 26-inch screens in the 16:9 format. 

The new device boasts high colour accuracy and offers 10-bit colour depth with 99 per cent of the display utilising the extensive DCI-P3 colour space. It comes with a  144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 0.03ms GtG. 

Moreover, the gaming monitor packs a KVM switch which allows users to quickly toggle between multiple devices using one keyboard and mouse. Adding further, the gaming monitor Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-By-Picture (PbP) modes that offer improved multitasking. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Now Available For Rs 29,499 On Flipkart; Check This Awesome Deal)

For connectivity, it supports two HDMI 2.1 and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. The device houses a dual five-watt speaker and a built-in power supply (72W AC power input). 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is saccharin and artificial sweetener?
DNA Video
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's attack on Congress over Hanuman Chalisa
DNA Video
DNA: Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's first victory in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mountain' of garbage in Delhi is giving competition to Qutub Minar
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report on plastic
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bengal teacher recruitment scam?
DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags