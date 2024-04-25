Gigabyte Launches Aorus 49-inch AI-Powered QD-OLED Gaming Monitor In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Taiwanese PC maker Gigabyte has launched the highly anticipated Aorus CO49DQ gaming monitor in India. The company is offering a 3-year warranty that covers potential panel burn-in for its entire QD-OLED gaming monitor lineup including the Aorus CO49DQ.

The new gaming monitor houses an AI-based OLED care algorithm to avoid screen burn issues.

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ Price And Availability:

It will be available for purchase online and at authorised Gigabyte dealerships across India for Rs 1,29,000. Consumers can purchase the gaming monitor, starting April 31. Notably, it is a premium monitor, aimed at gamers and professionals. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70, Narzo 70x 5G Launched In India With Android 14; Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Offers)

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ Specifications:

The newly-launched gaming monitor sports a huge 49-inch extra-wide curved QD-OLED display with a 32:9 aspect ratio. The company claims that the ultra-wide screen on the gaming monitor is equivalent to two 26-inch screens in the 16:9 format.

The new device boasts high colour accuracy and offers 10-bit colour depth with 99 per cent of the display utilising the extensive DCI-P3 colour space. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 0.03ms GtG.

Moreover, the gaming monitor packs a KVM switch which allows users to quickly toggle between multiple devices using one keyboard and mouse. Adding further, the gaming monitor Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-By-Picture (PbP) modes that offer improved multitasking. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Now Available For Rs 29,499 On Flipkart; Check This Awesome Deal)

For connectivity, it supports two HDMI 2.1 and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. The device houses a dual five-watt speaker and a built-in power supply (72W AC power input).