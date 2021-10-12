हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gmail outage

Gmail suffers massive outage in some parts of India

The Gmail problem was eventually resolved.

Gmail suffers massive outage in some parts of India

New Delhi: Gmail, Google's free email service, was down in some parts of India on Tuesday afternoon, preventing users from sending or receiving emails.

According to the outage tracking tool Down Detector, 73% of users reported website difficulties, 14% reported server connection issues, and 12% indicated a login issue in the country.

The Gmail problem was eventually resolved.

Some users took to social media channels such as Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the inability to access Gmail. Also Read: OnePlus 9RT to launch on October 13: Here's all you need to know

"I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down?" one user said.

Another user posted on Twitter: "Sending or receiving mails is being difficult for the past hour".

"I guess, again Gmail is not working, or I`m the only user who is facing issue," a user posted.

Earlier in June, multiple customers reported an outage affecting Google and its services, including Gmail.

Google services, including Gmail, YouTube, and Google search, fell down for millions of users around the world in December of last year.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gmail outageGmailGoogleGmail login
Next
Story

OnePlus 9RT to launch on October 13: Here's all you need to know

Must Watch

PT1M24S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: 3 terrorists of TRF killed in encounter at Shopian in Jammu-Kashmir