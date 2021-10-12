OnePlus 9RT to launch on October 13: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: The OnePlus 9RT, a new smartphone from Chinese smartphone firm OnePlus, will be released in China tomorrow, October 13th. The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus' China website at 7:30 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. IST).

The smartphone is also likely to be released in India, but there is no information on how long it would take for the business to introduce the smartphone to the country. According to reports, the smartphone will be released in the next weeks. Let's take a look at all we know about the OnePlus 9RT only a day before it goes on sale.

OnePlus teased some of the OnePlus 9RT's specifications a few days ago. According to a teaser released last week, the smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120Hz display. Also Read: 'Soft block': You can now remove followers on Twitter without blocking them

The device will be a step up from the OnePlus 9R, which was released alongside the OnePlus 9 series earlier this year. The OnePlus 9RT is also said to have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, as well as a 4,500mAh battery. The RAM and storage capacities were not specified by the company.

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to have a 600Hz touch sampling rate and a super-low display latency, according to recent reports. A new colour choice, Hacker Black, was also discovered in another report. The smartphone was previously rumoured as having a 50MP primary camera and three colour options. Also Read: Apple releases iOS 15.0.2 update with bug and security fixes

Along with the OnePlus 9RT smartphone, OnePlus will unveil its new TWS headphones, the OnePlus Buds Z2. The earbuds are rumoured to provide noise cancellation, and the retail box has been leaked, revealing the design and contents of the packaging.

Live TV

#mute