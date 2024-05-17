Advertisement
NewsTechnology
VIVO

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India, Set To Debut With Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC Chipset; Check Expected Specs

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to be a mid-range smartphone priced under Rs 25,000 in the Indian market.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 17, 2024, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has announced the official launch date of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be the ‘Pro’ variant of the Vivo Y200 which was launched in India last October.  

The handset is scheduled to launch in India on May 21. It is expected to be a mid-range smartphone priced under Rs 25,000 in India. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC Chipset.

According to a teaser image, the upcoming smartphone's design has also been shared by the brand. The handset has a curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera. Apart from this, there are two rear cameras at the back, and the phone is seen in a light green colour with a patterned finish. (Also Read: Motorola X50 Ultra Launched With Android 14-based Hello UI And Supports 4K60 fps Video; Check Price And Specs)

Y200 Pro 5G Expected Specifications:

The phone is rumoured to arrive as the segment's slimmest 3D curved display phone. It is expected to feature a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display. However, the screen size details haven’t been revealed yet. \

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G will reportedly feature an anti-shake camera with OIS. (Also Read: Google Cloud Launches AI-Driven Security Operations Region To India) 

Moreover, the phone is expected to come with upgrades in night photography and portraits. The phone might run on Android 14-based OS and is said to feature 8GB of RAM. Notably, on the same day, Infinix is also launching the GT 20 Pro, which is expected to be priced similarly.   

