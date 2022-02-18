Google Bug Bounty Programme: Indore man receives Rs 65 crore for finding vulnerabilities in Android

New Delhi: Google has awarded Aman Pandey, an Indore-based techie, with a whooping sum of about Rs 65 crore under the Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) in 2021 for finding vulnerabilities in Android.

In total, Pandey had discovered 232 vulnerabilities in Google’s operating system - Android - in 2021. Pandey along with Manas runs an Indore-based startup, Bugsmirror, that helps tech companies find bugs in their codes.

The startup has found bugs in software made by Google, Samsung, and Apple. Pandey started his company after Google paid him Rs 70,000 for finding a bug in one of its applications in 2019. He was still a student at that time.

Speaking to ANI, Aman said, "I along with the Co-founder of "Bugsmirror", Manas, have found more than 600 bugs in various applications of Google, and the company has paid us crores of rupees in return. We have also found bugs in the applications of companies like Samsung and Apple."

Pandey has completed his B. Tech degree from NIT Bhopal. He specialises in mobile app development, Java, SaaS, and the development of tech products. He has been working in the field of security research for about four years.

He had set up his company Bugsmirror with the aim to secure people against cyber security threats. He told the agency firm that his company is now getting businesses from Indian companies as well now. Also Read: Delhi: 20-year old creates AI model that can understand sign language

"Till now we had only international clients but now Indian customers are also coming to us for security audits of their products," he said. As of now, the startup has a staff of 15 employees, including two founders. Also Read: How to link Aadhaar with NPS online-- Step by step process explained here

- With ANI inputs.

Live TV

#mute