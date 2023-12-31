New Delhi: On this New Year's Eve as we bid farewell to 2023, Google joins the celebration with a lively animated doodle. The doodle celebrates New Year's Eve prompting reflection on the past year and excitement for 2024. The Google Search website's New Year's Eve doodle features confetti and a disco ball.

''3… 2… 1… Happy New Year! This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start the New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their New Year's resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between,'' shared Google, counting down the new year.(Also Read: Man Creates Heartfelt Christmas Gift For Mother Using AI To Recreate Late Father's Voice)

As per the Gregorian Calendar, December 31 marks the final day of the year. In various countries, New Year's Eve is also referred as Old Year's Day or Saint Sylvester's Day.

New Year's Eve is a moment to set aside the past and embrace new beginnings. It provides a perfect chance to look back and focus on the learnings. Globally, people celebrate New Year's Eve by enjoying it with friends and families. Some individuals choose to make resolutions committing to personal changes for a better life in the upcoming year.

On New Year's Eve, people celebrate with fireworks and parties. Billions of people around the world eagerly wait for midnight. This happens more than 24 times worldwide due to different time zones marking the beginning of New Year's Day.

A Google Doodle is a fun design on the search page used for special events. Google creates these creative doodles to celebrate important occasions, achievements, and notable people.