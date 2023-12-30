New Delhi: A man from St. Louis, USA, brought joy to his mother during the holidays by utilizing artificial intelligence to recreate his late father's voice, creating a touching Christmas moment. Phillip Willett shared the story on TikTok after his wife suggested it. Even though he was already using AI for work, he hesitated at first, thinking it was a bit strange, as he mentioned to Good Morning America.

After some hesitation, he went online to check if others were doing something similar. To his surprise, he found a whole community facing the same situation. That's when he turned to ElevenLabs' text-to-speech software to try and recreate his late father's voice, John Willett.

Willett mentioned that the initial words he input into the program were 'Hi, honey.' He heard his late father say that countless times in his life, making it the first thing he wanted to recreate.

He also added that when the program uttered those words in his voice, he felt chills all over his body. That's when he decided, no matter what, he was going through with this. Ultimately, he compiled a video featuring photos and his father's artificially generated voice for his mother, just in time for Christmas.

Willett considers his dad John Willett as a “hero”, who passed away in 2022 due to pancreatic cancer. He attributes his close bond with family and siblings today to his parents' strong relationship. The video of his mom receiving the gift has gone viral and has received millions of views and thousands of comments.