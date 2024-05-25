Google Doodle Celebrates Sixth Phase Of India’s Lok Sabha Elections With Voting Symbol

New Delhi: Google celebrated the sixth phase of India’s Lok Sabha elections with a special Doodle on saturday. This phase covers 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories. Google has been featuring similar Doodles for each phase of the general elections so far.

The Google Doodle today showcases an uplifted index finger marked with ink which is a well-known symbol of voting in India. This indelible ink represents the democratic process in the country. When you click on the Doodle it will take you to search results with the lates update about India’s 18th general elections. (Also Read: Warning For Google Chrome Users! CERT-In Identifies Vulnerabilities In Chrome And Siemens Products)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 6

In the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections about 11.13 crore eligible voters will cast their ballots. According to the Election Commission of India voting will take place in nearly 1.14 lakh polling stations across 58. This includes 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5,120 third gender voters. (Also Read: Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro Launch Date Confirmed, Likely To Come With AI Enhancements And Autofocus Functionality; Check Expected Specs)

Key Candidates in Phase 6

Some of the key candidates in this phase include BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, BJP’s Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, and Congress’ Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, among others.

Who is voting in the sixth phase?

In the sixth phase, voters from various regions will be participating. Besides Delhi and Haryana fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, eight seats in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir will be going to the polls today. Further, 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also vote alongside the Lok Sabha elections. The results will be announced on June 4.