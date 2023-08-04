Google Doodle Honors 'Altina Schinasi': The Visionary American Designer Behind The Iconic Cat-Eye Frames

New Delhi: Google has commemorated the birth anniversary of an American artist, designer, and inventor Altina Schinasi. She is celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to fashion and eyewear design. Born on this day in 1907 in Manhattan, New York, to immigrant parents, her extraordinary journey led her to create the iconic Harlequin eyeglass frame, now widely recognized as the "cat-eye" frame. Schinasi's innovative spirit and determination reshaped the world of eyewear, leaving a lasting legacy in the fashion industry.

Schinasi's Early Education

Schinasi's passion for art was sparked during her studies in painting in Paris. Upon her return to the US, she enrolled at The Art Students League in New York, where she honed her skills as an artist. Her creative journey took an unexpected turn when she became a window dresser for various stores on Fifth Avenue. This opportunity exposed her to the world of design, and she found inspiration in collaborating with influential artists like Salvador Dalí and George Grosz.

Idea For Cat-Eye Frame Comes From The Harlequin Masks

The idea for the cat-eye frame was born during Schinasi's time as a window display designer when she noticed the lack of stylish options for women's eyewear. Determined to change the status quo, she drew inspiration from the Harlequin masks worn during the Carnevale festival in Venice, Italy. She believed the pointed edges of the masks would beautifully frame a woman's face. Undeterred by initial rejections from major manufacturers, Schinasi persevered and found success when a local shop owner recognized the potential of her design.

The Harlequin glasses quickly gained popularity, becoming a coveted fashion accessory for women in the US during the late 1930s and 1940s. Schinasi's pioneering invention earned her widespread recognition, including the prestigious Lord & Taylor American Design Award in 1939. The influential designer was featured in prominent magazines such as Vogue and Life, solidifying her position as a trailblazer in the world of eyewear fashion.

Schinasi Explores Wide Array Of Works

Schinasi's ingenuity was not limited to eyeglass frames; she ventured into the world of filmmaking, producing the acclaimed documentary "George Grosz' Interregnum" in 1960. The film showcased the life and work of her former teacher and mentor, George Grosz, and earned a nomination for an Academy Award while winning first place at the Venice Film Festival.

As she aged, Schinasi continued to break new ground. In addition to her creative pursuits, she authored her memoir, "The Road I Have Traveled," in 1995, offering insight into her extraordinary life and achievements. She also volunteered as an art therapist, sharing her passion for art to make a positive impact on others' lives.

Schinasi's vision extended beyond eyewear and film; she also invented unique portrait chairs and benches she aptly named Chairacters, showcasing her multifaceted talent as an artist and inventor.

Today, nearly a century after its inception, Altina's cat-eye design remains an enduring and influential fashion trend worldwide. Her innovative spirit and refusal to give up on her vision have left an indelible mark on the fashion industry, inspiring countless designers and artists to think outside the box.