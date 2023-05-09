Google I/O 2023: Livestream Schedule & What to Expect From the Tech Giant's Event

New Delhi: Google will reveal a bunch of software and hardware products on May 10, 2023 in Google’s annual developer conference – Google I/O 2023. Google is expected to give a sneak peek a series of software and hardware including Android 14, Google Pixel 7a, Pixel fold, Pixel tablet, and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about from event date, time, live streaming details, etc.

Google I/O 2023: Event Date & Time

Google will start on May at 10:30 PM IST (10am PT) at Mountain View, CA.

Googe I/O 2023: How To Watch Online Live Stream

Google annual developer event will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Google and on Google’s social media channels such as Twitter. You can stay up-to-date by signing up for the latest updates at io.google.com.

Google I/O 2023: What To Expect

Google Pixel 7a: Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7 a. It has a 6.1-inch OLED 90hz display and might be powered with the new Google Tensor G2 chipset.

Android 14: Google may announce the new version of Android mobile operating system. Its name is upside down cake, as per reports.

Google Pixel Fold: It is expected that Google will reveal its first foldable smartphone in the Google I/O 2023 event. It may have a 7.69-inch inner display and Tensor G2 chipset.

Google Pixel Tablet: Google is also expected to launch its Pixel tablet during the event.