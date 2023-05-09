AR Rahman Raises Concern Of Over Use Of AI, Says ‘Pity New Generation’

New Delhi: Oscar-winning singer A.R. Rahman has expressed his concerns over the excessive use of technology by today's children. He pondered whether the new generation is blessed and cursed at the same time, and stated that only time will tell the answer.

ALSO READ | Twitter To Remove Inactive Accounts, Says Elon Musk

He shared a viral video of a Chinese classroom using Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the video, children are seen wearing a band-like device over their forehead with a light option to indicate whether they are online or offline. A white light signals that the children are offline, while a blue light signals that they are online. Cameras are installed in the school premises to observe the students, and there are humanoid robots to help children play and learn using emerging AI technology.

ALSO READ | New Updates Of Polls And Caption Sharing Make WhatsApp Communication More Fun

Threats Of AI

AI (Artificial Intelligence) has the potential to bring many benefits to society, such as improved efficiency, automation of tedious tasks, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. However, it also poses some risks and challenges that need to be addressed to ensure its safe and responsible use. Some of the potential threats of AI include: