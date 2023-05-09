AR Rahman Raises Concern Of Over Use Of AI, Says ‘Pity New Generation’
AR Rahman shared a viral video of a Chinese classroom using Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the video, children are seen wearing a band-like device over their forehead with a light option to indicate whether they are online or offline.
- AR Rahman raises concern over excessive use of technology.
- He shares a video of Chinese school where children are using AI tech.
- AI also poses some risks and challenges to the society.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Oscar-winning singer A.R. Rahman has expressed his concerns over the excessive use of technology by today's children. He pondered whether the new generation is blessed and cursed at the same time, and stated that only time will tell the answer.
ALSO READ | Twitter To Remove Inactive Accounts, Says Elon Musk
He shared a viral video of a Chinese classroom using Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the video, children are seen wearing a band-like device over their forehead with a light option to indicate whether they are online or offline. A white light signals that the children are offline, while a blue light signals that they are online. Cameras are installed in the school premises to observe the students, and there are humanoid robots to help children play and learn using emerging AI technology.
I pity the new generation…..are they blessed and cursed at the same time?….only time will tell #ethicaluseoftechnology #ethicaluseofpower #ai #messingwithnature https://t.co/q1cVG5aIAE — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 6, 2023
ALSO READ | New Updates Of Polls And Caption Sharing Make WhatsApp Communication More Fun
Threats Of AI
AI (Artificial Intelligence) has the potential to bring many benefits to society, such as improved efficiency, automation of tedious tasks, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. However, it also poses some risks and challenges that need to be addressed to ensure its safe and responsible use. Some of the potential threats of AI include:
- Bias and Discrimination: AI systems can perpetuate and amplify societal biases and discrimination if they are trained on biased data or developed without considering ethical and social implications.
- Job Displacement: The automation of certain jobs through AI could lead to unemployment and job displacement, particularly in low-skilled and routine-based jobs.
- Cybersecurity Risks: AI can be used to launch cyberattacks, such as phishing, data breaches, and identity theft, and it can also be vulnerable to hacking and other cyber threats.
- Privacy Concerns: AI can collect, process, and analyze large amounts of personal data, raising privacy concerns about how this data is being used and protected.
- Autonomous Weapons: The development of autonomous weapons systems that can select and engage targets without human intervention raises ethical and legal questions about their use.
Live Tv