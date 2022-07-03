Google India purged 4 lakh bad content pieces in May 2022

NewsTechnology
In accordance with the Information Technology Rules, 2021, tech giant Google India took down nearly four lakh bad content pieces in May through an automated detection process. The company said it received 25,694 complaints from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms during the one-month reporting period.

New Delhi: In accordance with the Information Technology Rules, 2021, tech giant Google India took down nearly four lakh bad content pieces in May through an automated detection process. The company said it received 25,694 complaints from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms during the one-month reporting period.

"These complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google`s SSMI platforms," the company said in the report. (ALSO READ: Work From Home: Infosys, TCS, other IT Companies continue WFH for now; Here's what they plan for future) 

"The complaints received consist of various categories. Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation," it added. (ALSO READ: Job seeker disguised as Zomato employee delivers 'resume' in pastry boxes) 

Over 24,000 of these complaints involved copyright infringement, which was followed by trademark infringement (433) and other legal problems (257).

The tech giant removed 62,673 pieces of content that broke community guidelines in response to user complaints.

Google mentioned that when it receives complaints regarding content on its platforms, they assess them carefully. 

