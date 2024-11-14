Google Introduces New Feature To Detect Spam Calls in Real Time: Check Compatible Devices And How It Works

Google New Security Feature: In response to the growing number of spam calls, Google has introduced an innovative feature for Pixel smartphones that helps users tackle spam calls with real-time alerts, aiming to enhance privacy and control over incoming calls. The new feature is expected to reduce the nuisance and risk of spam, a growing concern for smartphone users globally.

Notably, the Pixel users are likely to get a couple of handy new AI-powered security features, including Scam Detection for voice calls, live threat detection, and real-time alerts in Google Play Protect for apps.



The new feature was first unveiled at Google I/O 2024 in May. It is designed to detect scam calls in real time. The Scam Detection tool listens to the conversation during a call and looks for common patterns that indicate a scam. With this update, Google continues its mission to provide a safer, more seamless communication experience for Android users worldwide.

How Does Google's New Feature Work?

Step 1: When Scam Detection identifies something suspicious, it will alert you with a sound and a vibration.

Step 2: This alert prompts you to check your phone for a warning that the incoming call might be a scam.

Step 3: You’ll see a message on your screen that says "Likely scam," along with options to hang up or mark it as "Not a Scam."

Step 4: These options let you take immediate action based on the warning displayed.

For example, if someone claiming to be from your bank requests an urgent money transfer due to an account issue, Scam Detection will assess the call and notify you if it appears fraudulent.

AI Security Features Compatible With These Phones

The new AI security features will be available first to Pixel phones, starting with the Pixel 6 series. Google plans to eventually expand these features to other Android devices as well.

Currently, this feature is rolling out to US users who are part of the public beta for the Google Phone app in English. To activate Scam Detection, simply go to the Google Phone app settings and locate the Scam Detection option.

This feature is off by default, but you can enable or disable Scam Detection at any time. Google says the security feature is built with privacy at the core. The calls are processed directly on your device using Gemini Nano, with no data sent to Google’s servers.