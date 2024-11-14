Google Maps Air Quality Tracking Free: Google is rolling out a new feature for users in India to track real-time air quality index (AQI) data. The tech giant is expanding its AQI tracking capability on Google Maps—which already spans over 40 countries. This feature also offers timely updates on pollution levels, which tend to rise with the approaching winter.

With this enhancement, Google Maps users can access up-to-date air quality information, empowering them to make informed choices regarding their daily routines and travel plans based on current pollution conditions.

Moreover, this feature is available in the US, Australia, Israel, Chile, Singapore India and more. Users in India can access this information directly within the app.

The AQI tracker on Google Maps displays air quality information by using a colour-coded system:

The air quality index is colour-coded to indicate levels of safety and health. Green represents safe and healthy air quality, while yellow indicates a moderate level. Orange suggests air that may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and red signifies unhealthy conditions for everyone. Purple indicates very unhealthy air, and maroon is used to denote hazardous levels, posing serious health risks.

How To Use AQI Tracker On Google Maps

Step 1: Update Google Maps by ensuring you have the latest version of the app installed on your device.

Step 2: Search for a location by entering the name of the place you want to check in the search bar.

Step 3: Tap the layers icon, which looks like a stack of squares, located below the search bar once the location is displayed.

Step 4: Select "Air Quality" from the menu options that appear.

Notably, the users can tap anywhere on the map to see the AQI for that specific area. Users can also access the new AQI tracker through the Google Maps app, along with trackers for traffic, public transport, bicycling, and wildfires.