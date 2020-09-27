Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after September 30

California: Tech giant Google`s video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don`t have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we`ll be sure to let you know."

The Verge reported that the deadline of September 30 is also applicable to other features like access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 100,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive.

Those features are normally only available to customers on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs USD 25 per user per month.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom, with Meet passing 100 million daily participants back in April.