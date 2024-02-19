Google Offers 300% Salary Hike To Retain Employee; Read More

New Delhi: During a recent episode of the Big Technology Podcast, Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, revealed that Google once offered an employee a staggering 300 percent hike in salary to dissuade them from switching jobs to Perplexity AI. This anecdote sheds light on the lengths to which big tech companies go to retain their employees.

Srinivas disclosed that the employee who received the substantial salary increase was a member of Google's 'search team' and had no direct involvement with its AI division. Despite this, Google deemed it necessary to offer such a significant raise to prevent the employee from leaving. (Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pie Became 'Carl Bhai' In Twitter Bio, But Why So?)

The revelation of the extraordinary salary hike comes amidst recent job cuts at Google, with CEO Sundar Pichai warning employees of more impending layoffs. (Also Read: Google Opens New Office In Pune; Employee Shares Video Of Interiors: Watch)

In an internal memo addressed to all Google employees, Pichai emphasized the need for "tough choices" to create capacity for future investments.

Pichai's memo acknowledged the company's ambitious goals and reiterated its commitment to investing in key priorities. However, he stressed that creating capacity for these investments requires difficult decisions, including workforce reductions.

Since January 10, Google has reportedly laid off over a thousand employees across various departments. Earlier announcements by Pichai indicated plans to cut approximately 12,000 jobs globally, which accounts for about 6 percent of Google's workforce.

In a previous communication to employees, Pichai had informed them of the decision to reduce the workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. While employees in the US received immediate notifications, the process in other countries may take longer due to local laws and regulations.