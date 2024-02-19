Google Opens New Office In Pune; Employee Shares Video Of Interiors: Watch

New Delhi: Google has recently unveiled its newest office space located at Pune's Koregaon Park Annex. The latest move of the company marks yet another step in the expansion efforts in India. The Pune office is supposed to play a crucial role in developing advanced enterprise cloud technologies in collaboration with global engineering teams.

The Pune office offers real-time technical support and provides product expertise. With a capacity to accommodate over 1,300 employees, the office is expected to contribute significantly to Google's operations in the country. (Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pie Became 'Carl Bhai' In Twitter Bio, But Why So?)

A Sneak Peek Inside

Arsh Goyal, a software engineer at the Pune office, shared a glimpse of the new space on Instagram, giving viewers a tour of the facilities and amenities available to Google employees. (Also Read: Carl Pie Suggests Elon Musk To Change His Name To Elon 'Bhai'; Netizens Flood X With Hilarious Reactions)

The office features a spacious and well-equipped cafe offering a variety of delectable food options, a game zone, recreation room, and aesthetically pleasing interiors.

Social Media Buzz

Goyal's Instagram video showcasing the new office quickly gained traction, amassing over 4,70,000 views and nearly 18,000 likes. Many internet users expressed their admiration for the office space, with some expressing their desire to work there.

Comments ranged from users expressing their aspirations to join Google to those simply marveling at the impressive workspace.

Google's Growing Presence In India

With the addition of the Pune office, Google now boasts five offices across India, including its country headquarters in Hyderabad. This expansion underscores Google's commitment to tapping into India's rich pool of talent and furthering its development efforts in the region.

Anil Bhansali's Perspective

Anil Bhansali, Vice President of Cloud Engineering, India, Google Cloud, emphasized the significance of the company's expansion into Pune.

He highlighted that Pune's status as an IT hub makes it an ideal location for tapping into top talent and bolstering Google's efforts in developing advanced cloud computing solutions and services for its expanding customer base.